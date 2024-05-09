PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

