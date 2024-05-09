PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PGP opened at $7.54 on Thursday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

