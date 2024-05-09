PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE PAXS opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $16.30.
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
