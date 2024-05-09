Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 2.4 %

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $107.09 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $107.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

