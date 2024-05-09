BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

BCRX stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

