Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $720.0 million-$740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.5 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.20-2.27 EPS.
FN opened at $211.44 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $229.02. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.95.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.
In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
