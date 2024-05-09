Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Announces Earnings Results

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

