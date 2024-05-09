John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

