John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance
NYSE HPF opened at $17.12 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- No New Highs for Cloudflare in 2024
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.