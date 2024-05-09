Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Tyler Technologies worth $95,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.22.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $481.84. The stock had a trading volume of 176,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,443. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $485.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $428.17 and a 200-day moving average of $420.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total transaction of $2,529,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,137,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,529 shares of company stock worth $28,040,672. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

