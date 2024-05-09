Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. SPS Commerce accounts for about 1.7% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $88,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total value of $1,583,747.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,449.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total value of $1,583,747.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,449.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,019 shares of company stock worth $5,186,345. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.52. 167,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 105.75 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.63 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.01.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

