Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys New Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Permian Resources by 1,290.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,916,943 shares of company stock worth $516,796,999 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Price Performance

PR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,675,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,746. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

