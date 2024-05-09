Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells 173,254 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56.

Aritzia Stock Down 2.7 %

ATZ stock traded down C$0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.30. The company had a trading volume of 248,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. Aritzia Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$41.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.60.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

