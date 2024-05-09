Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $40,257.62 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.43, for a total transaction of $40,257.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,726,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,516,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $299.16. 69,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.04. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Morningstar by 55.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

