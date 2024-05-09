Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 104,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 164,584 shares.The stock last traded at $10.60 and had previously closed at $10.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.75 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Get Snap One alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNPO

Snap One Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $264.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 493,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap One

(Get Free Report)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.