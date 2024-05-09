Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $10.53 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,890 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

SCHP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,328. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

