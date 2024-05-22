Art de Finance (ADF) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Art de Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.52 million and $444,919.56 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Art de Finance

Art de Finance was first traded on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,370,477 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 164,370,477 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.12441973 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $555,104.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

