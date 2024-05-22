Jeff Zhou Sells 200 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $760.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,628. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $677.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $642.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.66, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,387,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cim LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 578.4% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

