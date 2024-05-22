United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading 27.8% Higher

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) shares were up 27.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 57,891,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 426% from the average daily volume of 11,002,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

United Oil & Gas Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 million, a PE ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.43.

United Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.