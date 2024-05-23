Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Increased by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $453.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,814,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,690,797. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $329.56 and a 1-year high of $460.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.84.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

