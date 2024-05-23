Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.32

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 1035292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of C$46.63 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26.

In other Midnight Sun Mining news, Director Allan John Fabbro bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,585.00. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

