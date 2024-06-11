LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.47. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 152.30 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 210.80 ($2.68). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 200.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 193.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,054.74, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at LondonMetric Property

In related news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($24,449.26). 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 176 ($2.24) to GBX 229 ($2.92) in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

