Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 27th

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director John Malvisi acquired 8,929 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

