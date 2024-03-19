Hibbett, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Hibbett has a payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hibbett to earn $9.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

HIBB opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $800.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.77. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hibbett by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 892,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 489,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 42,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

