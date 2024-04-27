OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.070- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to above $8.07 EPS.

Shares of OSIS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.82. The company had a trading volume of 103,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,558. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $102.02 and a 12-month high of $144.11.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,381.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,503,650. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

