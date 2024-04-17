Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $24,753.60 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 17,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,753.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,714.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $24,696.75.

On Thursday, April 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,740 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $24,775.20.

On Monday, April 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,992 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $24,787.60.

On Friday, April 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,985 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $24,776.75.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,792 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $24,793.44.

On Monday, April 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 13,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $23,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $95,151.90.

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $151,742.10.

On Friday, March 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 83,289 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $151,585.98.

On Wednesday, March 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,627 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $22,207.57.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of Expensify stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,053. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $106.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 85,931 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 570,495 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

