3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Up 1.4%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.43 and last traded at $92.27. 704,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,866,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3M from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

