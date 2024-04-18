AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,813.85.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock traded down $20.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,377.06. 263,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,670. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,574.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,523.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.77 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.