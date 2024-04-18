Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $126.96 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $126.96 million and $8.25 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001526 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000952 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002652 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,258,638 coins and its circulating supply is 180,260,308 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

