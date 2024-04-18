Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $7.10 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.5% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,405,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,186. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

