Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,262 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

MMC traded up $4.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.69. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $171.47 and a one year high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

