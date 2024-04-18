Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,313 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 681,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,450,000 after buying an additional 694,340 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,548,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,283. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

