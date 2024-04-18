Hop Protocol (HOP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.56 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $79,093.32 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

