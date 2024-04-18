Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 8.5% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,937,000 after buying an additional 1,714,519 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,898,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,609,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 389,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,864. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.