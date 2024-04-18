SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Increased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

GLD stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.34. 6,486,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,881,406. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

