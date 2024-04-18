The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $147.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.68. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNC
Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group
In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The PNC Financial Services Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Planet Labs Soars Fueled by AI Data Demand
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- These are the Top 4 Stocks for Buybacks in 2024
- About the Markup Calculator
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.