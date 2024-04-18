Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 22nd

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 22nd. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ WINT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Windtree Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 54.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 126,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

Further Reading

