Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Trading Down 4.9%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. 10,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 206,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

Institutional Trading of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.27% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

