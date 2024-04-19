AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.94

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.59. AirNet Technology shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 4,039 shares changing hands.
AirNet Technology Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.
