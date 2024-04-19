American Financial Advisors LLC Buys 33,161 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,098. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

