Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 183.80 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.25). Approximately 215,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 577,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.24).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Boku in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.
In related news, insider Jonathan Peter Prideaux sold 141,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £259,043.82 ($322,474.57). Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.
Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.
