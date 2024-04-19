Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $198,000 Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.99. 95,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,826. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.