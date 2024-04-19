Castle Wealth Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,381.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJAN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

