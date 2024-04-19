Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Boosted by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.0 %

ED stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.77. 7,395,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average is $89.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

