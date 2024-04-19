Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

DE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.32. 1,117,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,163. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $385.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.79. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

