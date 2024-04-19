Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.68 and last traded at C$15.50. 238,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 375,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$721.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

