Creightons (LON:CRL) Shares Down 0.8%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.80 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.80 ($0.30). Approximately 57,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 63,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

Creightons Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,225.00 and a beta of 0.45.

About Creightons

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

