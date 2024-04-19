Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.25. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 1,253 shares traded.

Escalon Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Escalon Medical alerts:

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 39.40%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.