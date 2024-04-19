Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,335 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up 2.0% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $591,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,248,000 after purchasing an additional 811,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,314,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,515,000 after purchasing an additional 508,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 494,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,708 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.