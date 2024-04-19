iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.88. 269,653 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 113,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

iBio Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65.

Get iBio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iBio by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,884,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 829,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iBio by 71.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,799,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iBio by 11.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 136,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iBio by 10.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.